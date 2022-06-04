First call out for Clifden RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The volunteer crew of Clifden RNLI joined Aran Islands RNLI and Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter to carry out a search of the waters around Bunowen Bay last night.

A member of the public reported seeing a distress flare in the area around Bunowen, west of Ballyconeely at midnight.

Shortly afterwards the crew launched the new Shannon class all weather lifeboat St. Christopher, also known as the launch a memory lifeboat.

This was her first call on service since being brought to Clifden three weeks ago.

With weather conditions good and the seas calm overnight, a full search of the area to the south east of Slyne Head was carried out over several hours.

As no evidence of a casualty vessel was found the crew were requested by the Coast Guard to stand down.

The operation was conducted by James Mullen (coxswain), Andy Bell, Daniel Whelan, Owen Hayes and Conor Ryan.

James Mullen, Clifden RNLI coxswain said, “As a crew we are ready to respond 24 hours a day, whenever the pager goes. The search was stood down last night but it could have been a serious incident, it is so important to call the rescue services on 112 or 999 to report any concerns. We are grateful to the person who raised the alarm last night and thank the volunteer crew who sacrificed a night’s sleep to ensure a successful outcome.

“It is also worth reminding people that using fireworks in a coastal area can be mistaken for distress flares which can trigger an emergency response. Please notify the Coast Guard if you intend setting off fireworks anywhere near the coast.”