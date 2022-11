Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first graduates of ATU Galway will be conferred later this month.

From November 23rd to Friday 25th, city campus students will graduate in the Galmont Hotel.

Over 5,000 graduands from the recently emalgamated ATU campuses will be conferred in nine ceremonies across the west and northwest over coming weeks.

All of the ceremonies will be live steamed on ATU’s YouTube page.