Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information after a large haul of office furniture was dumped and burned in Castlegar.

The incident took place at Ballintemple/Brocklagh during Race Week between the 25th and the 31st of July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí or Galway County Council Waste Management.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Garda Marcus Flynn has this advice for anyone who has doubts about waste management contractors.