Fire crews remain at scene of gorse fire near Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fire crews remain at the scene of a gorse fire near Portumna this evening.

Emergency services spent the day yesterday battling the significant blaze at Ballyshrule – with smoke and poor visibility forcing the closure of the Woodford to Portumna road for a time.

Units from Portumna and Loughrea remain at the scene this evening though it’s understood the fire has now been contained.

Nationally, firefighters, forestry workers and the Air Corps have been battling several big forest fires over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Fires also broke out at Hortland on the Meath-Kildare border, Enniscrone in Co Sligo and Rockmarshall, east of Dundalk as the good weather and dry conditions continue.

Mick Power, with Coillte, says bushfire teams managed to keep a large firefront away from a plantation at Tubbercurry, on the Mayo-Sligo border last night.