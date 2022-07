Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services have brought a fire at the old AIB building in Eyre Square under control.

The blaze broke out at around 10.30 this morning and a plume of dark smoke was visible in the skyline across the city.

Gardaí and several units of the fire brigade attended the scene and the fire was brought under control before mid-day.

It’s understood construction work is currently taking place at the site and foul play is not suspected.