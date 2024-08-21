Galway Bay FM

21 August 2024

Over 2,000 parking on footpath fines issued by Galway City and County councils

Over 2,000 parking on footpath fines have been issued by Galway City and County Councils in 2023.

2,313 were issued by the City Council in 2023, while 84 were issued by the County Council.

Vision Ireland have revealed the stats to coincide with their Clear Our Paths campaign, which also asks Ireland’s dog owners to ‘clean up’ after their furry friends.

Just 46 dog fouling fines were handed out across the country last year – with just one issued in the city and one in the county last year.

Vision Ireland Head of Policy, Kevin Kelly says more needs to be done as dog fouling is not only unpleasant – it’s dangerous too.

