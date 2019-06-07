Fine Gael’s Jimmy McClearn is new County Cathaoirleach under rainbow pact

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Jimmy McClearn has been voted in as the new Galway County Cathaoirleach

The Fine Gael councillor was elected to the role following a vote of 21 councillors to 18 in County Hall this afternoon.

A pact involving 11 Fine Gael members, 9 independants and Green councillor Alistair McKinstry saw off Fianna Fail’s Albert Dolan who had the support of his party along with a number of other councillors

It’s understood that Independent James Charity will be considered for the Cathaoirleach role for year two, Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney and Moegie Maher for years 3 and 4 and Liam Carroll for the final year of this council term.

Also today, Independent Gabe Cronelly was voted in as Vice Chair under the pact, which will also determine the membership of the various committees and forums. We’ll be speaking to the new Cathaoirleach on FYI Galway at 5…