Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael will tonight hold its General Election selection convention for the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

Two candidates will go forward for nomination, and the directive on how many candidates will be selected has not yet been made known.

The candidates putting themselves forward are sitting Ballinasloe councillor Michael Finnerty and sitting Senator Maura Hopkins from Ballaghaderreen. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…