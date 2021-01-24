Fine Gael Senator Calls for Revenue to extend deadline for employers who wish to help workers with Covid-19 related tax bills

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson for Public Expenditure and Reform, Seán Kyne has said that Revenue should extend the deadline from June to the end of the year for employers seeking to help their workers with tax bills arising from Covid-19 supports.

Senator Kyne said that the introduction of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and the subsequent Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme supported households across the country and helped businesses stay afloat and as is the case with all income, payments under the TWSS were liable to income tax as the preliminary 2020 tax statements issued by Revenue last week to all PAYE workers showed.

However, several employers and many workers in Galway had contacted him regarding the tax liabilities with Revenue confirming that employers can help workers with their 2020 income tax and USC liabilities caused by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme which was positive and helpful. However, Revenue maintains they must do so by the end of June.

Senator Kyne said that this was unfair and prevented some employers from helping their workers with their tax bills and it prevents workers from clearing tax bills now, thereby delaying the payment of tax at a time when every cent counts.

Senator Kyne has appealed to Revenue to extend the June 2021 deadline to at least the end of 2021 and show flexibility and understanding as everyone continues to grapple with the immense challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.