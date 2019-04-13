Fine Gael selects Senator Maura Hopkins to contest General Election in Galway-Roscommon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael has selected Senator Maura Hopkins to contest the next General Election in the Galway-Roscommon constituency.

Two candidates were put forward for nomination – Senator Hopkins and Councillor Michael Finnerty – at Gleeson’s Townhouse in Roscommon last night.

While Senator Hopkins was selected, it’s understood Councillor Finnerty will be added to the ticket at a later date.

Meanwhile, Councillor Finnerty – who last stood in a General Election 30 years ago – will also contest local elections in the Ballinasloe district next month.