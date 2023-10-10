10 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Fine Gael selects Local Election candidates for Connemara
Fine Gael has selected its Local Election candidates for Connemara
Outgoing Councillor Eileen Mannion was selected for Connemara North at a convention in the Station House Hotel in Clifden
Cllr Mannion was first elected in 2009, and has retained her seat on Galway Co. Council in the elections of 2014 and 2019.
The selection convention for Connemara South took place in the Poitin Stil in Inverin.
Outgoing Councillor Padraig Mac an Iomaire was selected to run in the June elections
Councillor Mac an Iomaire was first elected in 2019