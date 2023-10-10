Galway Bay FM

10 October 2023

Fine Gael selects Local Election candidates for Connemara

Fine Gael has selected its Local Election candidates for Connemara

Outgoing Councillor Eileen Mannion was selected for Connemara North at a convention in the Station House Hotel in Clifden

Cllr Mannion was first elected in 2009, and has retained her seat on Galway Co. Council in the elections of 2014 and 2019.

The selection convention for Connemara South took place in the Poitin Stil in Inverin.

Outgoing Councillor Padraig Mac an Iomaire was selected to run in the June elections

Councillor Mac an Iomaire was first elected in 2019

 

