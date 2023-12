Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year

Fine Gael has selected candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year.

They are sitting councillor David Collins from Turloughmore, and former Councillor Peter Feeney from Athenry.

Also contesting the convention was Eoghan Gallagher, National President of Young Fine Gael.