Fine Gael selects Ballinasloe area candidates for local elections

Written by on 12 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael has selected three sitting party councillors to contest the Ballinasloe municipal district in the local elections in May.

Councillors Michael Finnerty and Aidan Donohue will be seeking to keep their seats in the constituency but Cllr Peter Keaveney is changing district from Tuam to Ballinasloe.

Glenamaddy native Cllr Keaveney’s switch is due to the fact that the Ballinasloe district has been enlarged since 2014 to include areas such as Williamstown, Glenamaddy and Dunmore.

The selection convention was held in Gullane’s Hotel and was chaired by Loughrea area Fine Gael councillor Michael Moegie Maher.

Staying with local politics,

The Solidarity party has nominated Conor Burke to contest the local elections next year in the Galway City East Ward.

Conor Burke previously ran in the last local elections and general election and was the 8th Amendment referendum co-ordinator for Galway.

He is a long-term member of the Socialist Party and a founder of the Solidarity party, formerly known as the Anti-Austerity Alliance.

