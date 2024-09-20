Galway Bay FM

20 September 2024

Fine Gael selection convention for Roscommon/Galway in upcoming election to take place tonight

The Fine Gael convention to select candidates for Roscommon/Galway in the upcoming general election will take place tonight.

It gets underway at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon at 7.30pm.

Looking for nomination are Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney, Roscommon Councillor John Naughten, Senator Aisling Dolan, and Roscommon candidate Dympna Daly-Finn.

Roscommon/Galway is a three seat constituency – and Sinn Fein’s Clare Kerrane and Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice will be looking to retain their seats.

