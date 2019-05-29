Fine Gael on course to take two seats in Midlands Northwest in the European elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael are on course to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest constituency in the European elections.

After the twelfth count, Shrule native FG newcomer Maria Walsh leapfrogged Matt Carthy. Ms Walsh will join her colleague outgoing MEP Mairead McGuinness who topped the poll and was elected on Monday.

Outgoing Sinn Fein MEP Mr Carthy is still on track to take a seat, but it may be the fourth rather than the third. Outgoing MEP Independent Luke Ming Flanagan will take the second seat.