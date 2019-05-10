Fine Gael looks set to top the poll in West constituency in European elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael looks set to top the poll in the European elections in Midlands North West.

While the latest survey suggests Fianna Fáil may miss out on a seat again.

The Ipsos MRBI poll for the Irish Times suggests the three sitting MEPs seeking re-election in Midlands North West will all keep their seats.

Mairead McGuinness tops this poll for Fine Gael with 26 per cent of the vote.

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan is second on 16 per cent with Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy following on 14 per cent.

That leaves a three way fight for the fourth seat – with Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh on 11, Independent Peter Casey polling 9 per cent and Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith on 8.

The figures suggest Smith and Anne Rabbitte may split the vote and Fianna Fáil could miss a seat again.

But the party vote is strong and this poll may not bear out.

It was done on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week – but is only among 500 voters and comes with a 4.4 per cent margin of error.

But it gives an idea of how Midlands North West is shaping up – with the three incumbents likely to keep their seats and a scrap for the final spot.