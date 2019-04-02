Fine Gael Councillor Frank Kearney chooses not to contest local elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Fine Gael county councillor Frank Kearney has confirmed that he will not contest the local elections next month.

Councillor Kearney was elected to the county council in 2014 on his first attempt and has served as Cathaoirleach of the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District Council twice.

He says the past year has been challenging trying to combine his local authority work with medical issues.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Councillor Kearney says his medical treatment and family life must take priority now.

Councillor Kearney says he will still be involved in the local community.