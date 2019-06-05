Fine Gael and Independents very close to a power-sharing deal on Galway county council while city council discussions continue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Negotiations on power-sharing in both Galway City and County Councils are continuing today in a bid to form a pact before the first meeting of the new councils, both taking place on Friday.

Fianna Fáil has the most members on both councils, but at this point they are not included in the negotiations in either local authority

In the county, Galway Bay fm news understands that a deal involving Fine Gael and Independents is almost there.

In the city the evolving coalition is left-dominated but it’s thought there are a few final hurdles to overcome before it’s a done deal

The pacts formed determine voting majority, and control who sits in the Mayor’s chair in the city council and in the Cathaoirleach’s chair in the county council.

