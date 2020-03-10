Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil officially enter talks to form government as three Independent Galway TDs hold talks with Sinn Féin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are officially entering talks to form a government.

Negotiating teams from the two parties are to begin meeting, while also continuing discussions with the Green Party.

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin met twice in the past 24 hours, and say they’re acutely aware of the enormous challenges facing the country, particularly with Covid 19.

They’re to enter negotiations as equal partners, which could mean taking turns as Taoiseach.

It comes as three Galway TDs have held talks with Sinn Fein today as efforts continue to form a government.

TDs from across the country who form the ‘The Regional Group’ held exploratory talks with Sinn Fein following previous meetings with both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The group of nine included Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughton, Galway East TD Sean Canney and Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

In a statement to FYI Galway, the group said it had a useful exchange of views with the Sinn Fein negotiating team and again stated the view that the three big parties must now make serious moves to form a Government.