Findings of study on development of public spaces in Athenry to be launched this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The findings of a feasibility study on the future development of public spaces in Athenry will be launched in the town this evening.

The ‘Reimagine Athenry’ project aimed to identify improvements that can be made to public spaces and explore different uses for heritage buildings.

The study was commissioned by Athenry Community Council and Amicitia- and included public consultation and online surveys.

The findings of the study will be presented at the Amicitia Social Hub at Old Church Street this evening at 7.

Chair of the Reimagine Athenry steering committee, Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn, says that the finding will reflect what the people of Athenry would like to see on the future development of the public spaces in Athenry