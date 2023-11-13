Financial support being made available to Galway households after storm damage

Financial support is being made available for householders affected by flooding in County Galway.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has confirmed the income-tested Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be offered to those who suffered damage in the wake of Storm Debi.

Minister Humphreys says the scheme will be extended to other affected areas as required.

Mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare, says Galway appears to be one of the worst hit areas following Storm Debi.

Roads are closed and flooded right across the city, with trees and other debris blocking roads across the county.

The entire country is now under a status yellow wind and rain warning until 3PM, as the worst of the storm has passed.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Hoare outlines the impact the weather had overnight and this morning: