Galway Bay FM

13 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Financial support being made available to Galway households after storm damage

Share story:
Financial support being made available to Galway households after storm damage

Financial support is being made available for householders affected by flooding in County Galway.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has confirmed the income-tested Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be offered to those who suffered damage in the wake of Storm Debi.

Minister Humphreys says the scheme will be extended to other affected areas as required.

Mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare, says Galway appears to be one of the worst hit areas following Storm Debi.

Roads are closed and flooded right across the city, with trees and other debris blocking roads across the county.

The entire country is now under a status yellow wind and rain warning until 3PM, as the worst of the storm has passed.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Hoare outlines the impact the weather had overnight and this morning:

 

Share story:

Business owners in Clarinbridge label storm damage as "horror show"

Business owners in Clarinbridge are labelling the storm damage there as a ‘horror show’. It was one of the worst hit areas in the country by S...

Rents rise by 15% in Galway in the last year

Rents have risen in Galway by over 15 percent in the past year. The average rent in the city is now €1982, while it stands at €1,452 in the county. Na...

Galway Chamber in Brussels seeking MEP support for Galway Ring Road

Galway Chamber is in Brussels this week to seek the support of Irish MEP’s for the Galway Ring Road project. Permission for the long awaited project...

Loughrea Councillors relatively happy with increased Municipal District Budget

Loughrea Councillors are relatively happy with an increased budget of almost €400 thousand for 2024. Street and road maintenance were among some of the ...