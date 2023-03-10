Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a financial boost for Gaeltacht summer college host families, with approval given for an increase in the number of students who can be accepted per house

Eligible host families under the Irish Language Learners scheme can now accept a maximum of 16 students, provided they have adequate space.

Since 2014, Gaeltacht Irish college host families could only accept a maximum of 12 students under the scheme.

This will result in an additional income of €3,168 per year for host families – not including the fee paid by colleges

The measure, approved by Junior Gaeltacht Minister Patrick O’Donovan, is in addition to a range of other supports such as an increase from €2,000 to €6,000 to the once-off start-up grant for new host families.