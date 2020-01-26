Finance Minister to visit Ballinasloe to see progress on Town Enhancement Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Finance Minister will be in Ballinasloe tomorrow to see first-hand the progress being made on the Town Enhancement Scheme.

Pashcal Donohue will conduct a walkabout of the East Galway town and meet with local business owners.

He’ll be joined by local Fine Gael Councillor and Roscommon/Galway general election candidate, Aisling Dolan.

Minister Donohue will discuss the impact of the scheme and upgrade facilities and the long-term benefits for businesses and customers.

The Ballinasloe Enhancement Scheme consists of three elements; Street Enhancement, Watermain Rehabilitation and Advance Main Drainage.

It’s expected that the final works will be completed in May 2020.