Finance Minister says funding for key Galway projects is secure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Finance Minister has confirmed that funding for a number of key Galway projects is secure despite the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Pascal Donohue told Galway Talks that budgetary constraints this year won’t affect the Moycullen outer bypass, the proposed Galway City Ring Road development and further investment in UHG and the Athenry BIA Innovator Campus.

It’s hoped the oral hearing for the proposed City Ring Road development will resume in Autumn when An Bord Pleanala will hear submissions in relation to compulsory purchase orders and all other matters.

Minister Donohue said this project is particularly important for access across the city and county.

