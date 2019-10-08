Finance Minister says budget aims to protect Ireland from a no deal Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Paschal Donohoe has announced a 1.2 billion euro budget package to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

It forms the major part of Budget 2020 along with carbon tax increases and a large jump in the health budget.

-There won’t be large tax cuts or welfare increases

-It includes funding to protect businesses, agriculture and tourism if the UK crashes out of the EU

-Also announced was a carbon tax increase so petrol and diesel costs will go up at midnight

-Other home heating fuels will have the tax increase delayed until next May

-Other environmental taxes announced too including a charge on new cars.

-There’s also more environmental incentives

-An extension of the help to buy scheme but little for renters

-No big tax cuts

-A record budget for health with more home help hours

-50c extra tax on a pack of cigarettes

-But no mention by Paschal Donohoe of a rise in the minimum wage which had been expected