Finance Minister says budget aims to protect Ireland from a no deal Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Paschal Donohoe has announced a 1.2 billion euro budget package to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.
It forms the major part of Budget 2020 along with carbon tax increases and a large jump in the health budget.
-There won’t be large tax cuts or welfare increases
-It includes funding to protect businesses, agriculture and tourism if the UK crashes out of the EU
-Also announced was a carbon tax increase so petrol and diesel costs will go up at midnight
-Other home heating fuels will have the tax increase delayed until next May
-Other environmental taxes announced too including a charge on new cars.
-There’s also more environmental incentives
-An extension of the help to buy scheme but little for renters
-No big tax cuts
-A record budget for health with more home help hours
-50c extra tax on a pack of cigarettes
-But no mention by Paschal Donohoe of a rise in the minimum wage which had been expected