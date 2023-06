Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are advised to expect delays when passing through the Martin Junction near Galway Clinic from 7pm this evening.

It’s as works will get underway to carry out the final layer of surfacing and road markings.

There’ll be temporary lane closures and stop/go systems in place between 7pm and 6am, as well as traffic diversions.

The lights are set to be switched on tomorrow morning at 11am.