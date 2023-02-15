Final week for people to have their say on draft Water Resources Plan for West

Galway Bay FM newsroom – There is just one week left for the public to have their say on the draft Water Resources Plan for the West.

The public consultation for Irish Water’s Regional Plan for the North West closes on Tuesday February 21st.

12 counties, including Galway are accounted for in the plan, along with eight islands off Ireland’s coast.

The plan will set out Irish Water’s objectives in terms of water supply for the region over the next 25 years.

More information can be found on water.ie.