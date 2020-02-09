Galway Bay fm newsroom:
Here are the final tallies for Galway East, with all 139 boxes in the 3 seater constituency accounted for.
There figures are not guaranteed but should give a good indication of the state of play as we head into the first official count, the results of which are due shortly.
Sean Canney (IND) 7,383
Louis O’ Hara (SF) 6,525
Ciaran Cannon (FG) 6,005
Pete Roche (FG) 5,545
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 5,508
Donagh Killilea (FF) 4,693
Eoin Madden (GP) 1,378
Peter Reid (SD) 831
Marian Spelman (LAB) 797
Deaglan McCanna (REN) 632
Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) 497
David O’ Reilly (NP) 237