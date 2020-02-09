Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Here are the final tallies for Galway East, with all 139 boxes in the 3 seater constituency accounted for.



There figures are not guaranteed but should give a good indication of the state of play as we head into the first official count, the results of which are due shortly.



Sean Canney (IND) 7,383

Louis O’ Hara (SF) 6,525

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 6,005

Pete Roche (FG) 5,545

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 5,508

Donagh Killilea (FF) 4,693

Eoin Madden (GP) 1,378

Peter Reid (SD) 831

Marian Spelman (LAB) 797

Deaglan McCanna (REN) 632

Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) 497

David O’ Reilly (NP) 237