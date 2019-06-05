Final stage of Kiltiernan flood relief scheme to proceed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The final stage of the Kiltiernan flood relief scheme is set to proceed.

It comes as landowners from Kiltiernan to Ballinderreen have signed agreements to facilitate the work.

The area has experienced severe flooding in the past with Kiltiernan national school still under threat of a repeat flooding episode.

It’s hoped the final stage of the flood relief works will get underway in the summer months in advance of the winter period.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney has acknowledged the support and generosity of the local landowners.

He says the works will provide comfort to the school, staff and students as well as the wider community – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…