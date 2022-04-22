Final preparations underway for tomorrow’s Jobs Expo in Leisureland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway for tomorrow’s Jobs Expo in Leisureland in Salthill from 10am to 4pm

The event is the largest employment fair in the West of Ireland and has free admission

It’s aimed at anyone wishing to advance their career or seeking CV evaluation and advice from professional career counsellors.

It will feature employers recruiting for hundreds of jobs at home and abroad, specialised recruiters dedicated to jobs in particular industries, The Career Clinic offering one-on-one CV, job seeking and advice from professional career guidance counsellors

Employers and educators taking part include Eurofins, Logic 360 Group, Irish Prison Service, Irish Defence Forces, National Ambulance Service, Kelly Services, Comfort Keepers, Nortev Ltd, JFC Group, Transitions Optical, Nua Healthcare, CEC, Resilience, NUI Galway, Innopharma Education, FIT, The Teaching Council, Recruit.ie and Nightcourses.com

There will be a full day of talks and seminars with topics including Positive Psychology at Work; Become a Tech Apprentice: The Fast Track to IT and An Introduction to the Irish Prison Service