Final preparations underway for Galway 2020 city centre programme launch

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway this evening for the official launch of the programme for Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture.

Galway 2020 will host the event with a special showcase at Eyre Square at 6 tomorrow evening (18/09).

The launch will see a host of projects unveiled to the public with organisers advising the public to arrive early due to a limited audience capacity.

The programme will be launched by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

Cultural producer with Galway 2020 Craig Flaherty says the launch will be a civic celebration of Galway’s designation.