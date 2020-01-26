Final preparations underway as NUIG to host leaders election debate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway at NUI Galway ahead of the leaders debate set to be held at the university tomorrow evening.

The event – the biggest election debate of the election 2020 campaign to date – will be hosted live by Claire Byrne and will include the leaders of seven political parties.

Taking part will be Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald, Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar, Brendan Howlin from the Labour Party, Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin, Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit, the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan and Roísín Shortall of the Social Democrats.

The live debate will take place at the Bailey Allen Hall and will be broadcast live from 7 tomorrow evening.

It comes as the Taoiseach has refused to rule out forming a “grand coalition” with Fianna Fail after the general election.

Leo Varadkar’s told the Sunday Times it’s not something he wants – but could be the only way to form a government.

It comes as a new poll for the Business Post shows a drop in support for Fine Gael – but a rise in Sinn Fein’s popularity.