Final preparations in place for today’s installation ceremony of the new Archbishop of Tuam

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The final preparations are being put in place for this afternoon’s installation ceremony of the new Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy.

Bunting adorns the streets of Tuam ahead of the ceremony that will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, during the celebration of Mass starting at 2.30 pm.

Archbishop Francis succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary who was appointed as Archbishop of Tuam in January 1995.

A statement from the Irish Bishop’s conference has stated that in the interest of protecting public health, the congregation in the Cathedral will be limited to invited guests including members of Archbishop Francis’ immediate family and a number of close friends.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Galway Bay FM this afternoon with our coverage beginning at 2.15pm with commentary provided by Bernadette Prendergast and Fr Stephen Farragher.