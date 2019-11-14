Final preparations for tomorrow’s opening of city’s Christmas Market

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Final preparations are underway in Eyre Square for tomorrow’s opening of the Christmas Market and the switching on of the lights

A large stage has been erected for the festive light and colour display, which will have large lighting installations and projections on iconic buildings

Galway Bay fm’s Ronan Lardner will be MC and events will kick-off at half 5 tomorrow evening

Santa Claus and musician Sharon Shannon are the guests of honour at this year’s ceremony, and they are expected to switch-on the lights at 7pm.

Meanwhile, further downtown, the Latin Quarter will host its own Christmas lights ceremony from half 5 tomorrow.

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard will officially switch on the lights at 6.15 and entertainment will be provided by the Cois Cladaigh Choir and the Connacht Ceoltori set dancers.

