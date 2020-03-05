Final engagement of 3 day royal visit to Ireland underway in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Galway is continuing this afternoon, with the royal couple now enjoying a Gaelic Games display at Salthill-Knocknacarra GAA club in Salthill

Prince William and Kate Middleton were officially welcomed to Galway at their first engagement at Tribeton Bar and Restaurant on Merchants Road shortly before mid-day.

Their arrival was delayed by approximately an hour as their flight was fog bound at Dublin Airport this morning

They then made their way to Tig Cóili on Mainguard Street to enjoy a traditional music session and did a short walk-about

The engagement at Aras Bothar na Tra will mark the final engagement of the three day Irish visit