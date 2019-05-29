Final count in Midlands North West should see Ming Flanagan Matt Carthy and Maria Walsh elected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outgoing MEPs Independent Ming Flanagan and Matt Carthy of Sinn Féin look set to be returned to the European Parliament

Newcomer Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh also looks set to be elected to one of the last three seats in the Midlands-North-West constituency, as the final count is now under way.

Shrule native Ms Walsh, who went to school in Headford, has overtaken Mr Carthy for the first time, after the distribution of Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh’s votes.

A total of 15,825 were transferred from Ms McHugh to Ms Walsh in the 12th count.

Mr Flanagan was also a big beneficiary of Green transfers, securing 15,441, leaving him just over 6,000 votes away from the quota of 118,986.

Mr Carthy has a 22,000 lead over Independent Peter Casey and is well placed to retain his seat without reaching the quota.

Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith has been eliminated. The distribution of his votes will bring the count to a conclusion tonight.