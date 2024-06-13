Galway Bay FM

13 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left

Share story:
Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the way and is now 10,000 votes off the quota – while Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen also look certain to be elected along with him.

Meanwhile Independent Irelands Ciaran Mullooly has moved even further ahead and is in pole position to win the final seat

He is now almost 17,000 votes clear of Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín and Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew.

Gildernew will need significant transfers from her party colleague Chris McManus when he is eliminated later today.

Counting gets underway again at 9am this morning, with the final count is expected tonight.

Share story:

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for more protection for farmers incomes

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling for more to be done to protect farmers’ incomes. The Independent Ireland TD is raising concerns o...

Galway caregiver honoured at Home Instead awards

Galway caregiver Conor Creedon is celebrating after winning a Home Instead award. Conor Creedon recieved Connaght Caregiver of the Year. The award recogni...

Supermacs' Pat McDonagh maintains those over 20 deserve more pay based on experience

Supermacs’ boss Pat McDonagh believes people over the age of 20 should be paid more to reflect their experience. It comes as the Low Pay Commission ...

Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew and Independent Ireland's Ciarán Mullooly likely to battle it out for fifth seat in Midlands North West

Pearse Doherty says Sinn Fein is not out of the race for a seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency. While no-one has been elected yet, Luke Ming Flana...