Film shot in Galway and Clare gets BAFTA nomination

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A film shot in Galway and Clare, and a Kilkenny made animated film have been shortlisted in this year’s BAFTA nominations.

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar have been listed in the Best Supporting Actor and Actresses Categories for their performance in “Calm with Horses” which was shot in Galway and Clare

“Wolfwalkers”, which was made by Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon, has been shortlisted for Best Animated Film, after losing out on a Golden Globe earlier this month.

The winners will be announced on the 11th of April.