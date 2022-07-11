Galway’s 34th Film Fleadh wraps up with winners revealed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 34th Galway Film Fleadh wrapped up yesterday with the Ukrainian-made ‘Carol of the Bells’ film closing the festival.

The winner of Best Irish Film, in association with Danu Media was ‘Lakelands’, written, directed and produced by Robert Higgins & Patrick McGivney.

Best Irish First Feature went to ‘The Sparrow’, written & directed by Michael Kinirons

While ‘Nothing Compares’, directed by Kathryn Ferguson won the best Irish documentary award – it charts Sinead O Connor’s rise to fame.