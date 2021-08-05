Film company sets sights on big international productions for new Galway Airport studio

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Danú Media, which is set to open a new film studio at the former Galway Airport in Carnmore, says they’re setting their sights on attracting large international productions.

The Spiddal-based Film and TV company has confirmed it will spend between €2.5 and €3 million on redeveloping a large section of the site subject to planning approval.

Danú’s CEO Siobhán Ní Ghadhra has said the majority of the investment will be spent on sound-proofing the airport hangers and creating ancillary work spaces; such as make-up and wardrobe rooms.

The new studio which will be known as Atlantic Studio is expected to create up to 200 jobs when it becomes operational in 2022.

The goal is to establish Galway as a key location for high-scale movie and TV production, and showcase the talent, scenic locations and world-class production facilities on offer.

Siobhán Ní Ghadhra said they hope to develop the facility further in the future to attract bigger, international projects