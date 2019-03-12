Filling station plan turned down in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Changes to plans to provide a new fuel station in Mountbellew have been refused.

Cahermorris Developments Limited has been refused planning permission to partially change plans from retail units and apartments to a filling station.

The brownfield site is located to the east side of the Square in Mountbellew.

Planning permission was previously granted for a mixed-use development including retail units, medical units and a creche.

