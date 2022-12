Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is to be prepared for the Coroner, following the death of a young man in a water incident in Spiddal

The man got into difficulty in the water at lunchtime yesterday, off the coast of Spiddal

A search operation, which involved Gardai, Emergency Services and the Coast Guard, was launched

The body of the young man, who is in his thirties, was recovered from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young man’s name has not yet been released