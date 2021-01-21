File sent to DPP over Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have sent a file to the DPP in relation to the investigation surrounding the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, which was held in Connemara last summer.

81 people, including politicians and members of the judiciary attended the event in Clifden in August, during a period of COVID-19 restrictions.

Golfgate was followed by the resignation of Phil Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner and the resignation of former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.

A number of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael senators also lost the party whip as a result.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe was also in attendance, but a report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found it would be unjust to seek his resignation.