File for DPP over weekend burglaries in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions over weekend burglaries in Athenry.

Gardai are investigating three burglaries which took place on Saturday night.

Two of these occurred in the Fern Hill housing estate while the third occurred in Caislean Oir.

It’s believed Gardai may be investigating potential links between the three burglaries.

One man was arrested as part of the investigation and has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.