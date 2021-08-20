File for DPP over serious assault of woman in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP over the serious assault of a woman in the city earlier this month.

The assault happened in the Woodquay and Headford Road area close to midnight on Saturday, August 7th.

The woman was briefly treated in hospital following the incident.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested yesterday in connection with the assault and detained at the Garda Headquarters building in Renmore.

He’s since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.