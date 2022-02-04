File for DPP over serious arson attack on house in Castlepark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP over a serious arson attack on a house at Castlepark in Ballybane.

Two men and a juvenile arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge.

Gardai were called to the scene of a house fire at Castlepark in the very early hours of Thursday morning.

Five people – a woman and four children – were in the house at the time, but managed to escape without serious injury.

All attended UHG for treatment but have since been discharged.

Gardaí subsequently arrested two men in their 30’s and a juvenile male in connection with the incident and they were detained at the Garda HQ in Renmore.

They’ve since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.