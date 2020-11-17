File for DPP over seizure of heroin, cocaine and cash in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP over the seizure of heroin, cocaine and cash in the Newcastle area of the city.
Gardai say the suspected contraband was discovered in a car during a search conducted in recent days, as a result of an intelligence led operation.
During the course of the search, €25 thousand worth of suspected heroin, €14 thousand worth of suspected cocaine and €18 thousand in cash was seized.
A man in his mid 30’s was arrested in connection with the seizure and has since been released.
A file is now being prepared for the DPP and Gardai say enquiries are ongoing.