File for DPP over seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after €18 thousand worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized near Loughrea.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Western Regional Support Unit stopped a vehicle travelling on the M6 near Loughrea shortly before 7.30pm last night.

During a follow up search of the vehicle Gardaí seized €17,000 worth of suspected cocaine, €1,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and a small quantity of cannabis jellies.

Two men, one in his late 30s and another in his early 20s, were arrested and detained at the Garda HQ in Renmore.

They’ve since been released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.