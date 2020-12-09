File for DPP over seizure of cash and drugs worth €135k in Renmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after €125 thousand worth of cannabis and cash was seized in Renmore.

At around 7 o’ clock last night, Gardai attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway searched a house in the Renmore area.

During the operation, €90 thousand worth of cannabis was seized, as well as almost €35 thousand in cash.

One man in his late 20’s was arrested at the scene under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He’s since been released from custody and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.