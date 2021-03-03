File for DPP over seizure of Cannabis in Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP over the seizure of Cannabis in Oranmore.

Shortly after 6.30 on Saturday evening, Gardaí at Oranmore Garda Station conducted a search of a house in the village.

They found a number of suspected cannabis plants worth an estimated €8 thousand, as well as cannabis herb with a street value of almost €4 thousand.

Two men – one aged in his 30’s and the other in his late teens – were arrested at the scene and taken to the Garda Regional Headquarters in Renmore.

Both were later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.